#Gravitas | Much has been spoken about the equation between US President Elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But now there's a third person in the mix who's now vying for trump's favour. It's Mark Zuckerberg- Meta CEO and founder of Facebook who has traditionally shared frosty ties with Trump. According to reports, on Wednesday, Zuckerberg has visited Donald Trump at his resort in Mar-a-Lago in Florida and even held a private meeting. Should Elon Musk, an arch rival of Mark Zuckerberg and Trump's close aide be concerned? Watch this video to find out more.