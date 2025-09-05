LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Zohran Mamdani's Direct Debate Challenge to the U.S. President

Zohran Mamdani's Direct Debate Challenge to the U.S. President

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 22:11 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 22:11 IST
Zohran Mamdani's Direct Debate Challenge to the U.S. President
New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani has issued a direct challenge to debate the U.S. President, sparking nationwide attention. What’s behind this bold move, and what does he hope to achieve?

Trending Topics

trending videos