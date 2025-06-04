LOGIN
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 09:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 09:06 IST
Zimbabwe to cull dozens of elephants, distribute meat to locals
Zimbabwe to cull dozens of elephants, distribute meat to locals

Zimbabwe will cull dozens of elephants and distribute the meat for consumption to ease the ballooning population of the animals there. Watch in for more details!

