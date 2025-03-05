Zelensky's top aide: Will discuss steps to achieve just peace
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Top Ukrainian officials, including President Zelensky's top aide, are in discussions with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The talks aim to outline steps toward achieving a "just peace" amid ongoing conflict.
