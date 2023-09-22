Zelensky thanks Biden: Ukraine has exactly what our soldiers need

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech at the National Archive on Thursday evening to thank Americans for their support of his country throughout its war with Russia. Zelensky had previously paid visits to the White House, the Pentagon, and Congress. Following President Biden and first lady Jill Biden's speech, Zelensky was welcomed to the White House for the third time.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos