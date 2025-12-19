/Zelensky Seeks War Funds as Russia Pounds Ukraine, EU Split Over Frozen Assets

Russia claims it struck more than 100 targets across Ukraine in a major escalation, while Kyiv says its forces repelled dozens of attacks along the frontlines. As fighting intensifies, President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the United States and the European Union to release funding and approve loans backed by frozen Russian assets. With peace talks resuming in Washington and EU leaders divided over the risks of retaliation from Moscow, Ukraine warns that without urgent financial support, drone production and defence capabilities could sharply decline.