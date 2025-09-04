LOGIN
Zelensky: Russians making many missiles with a range of 5,000 kms

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 22:11 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 22:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is producing missiles with ranges up to 5,000 km, raising fresh security concerns for Europe and beyond.

