Zelensky hosts Qatar Prime Minister | Prigozhin aims to deepen relations with Africa

After trying to find refuge in Belarus it seems that the Wagner group will concentrate its troops in Africa. The leader of the Russian mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin has said that the group is not now ready to increase its presence on the African continent. On the other side, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Qatar's prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani to Kyiv on Friday. The talks with Zelenskyy were fruitful and involved discussions on the safe functioning of the Black Sea grain corridor. It also deliberated upon Ukraine's ten-point peace plan.