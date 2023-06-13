Zee promoters move appellate tribunal

A day after India's market regulator barred Zee promoter Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka from holding key board positions, Zee group promoters moved to the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the SAT. Earlier in the day Zee Entertainment's board said that it was reviewing the order for the next course of action. The Securities and Exchange Board of India or the SEBI has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited to place the interim order before its board within the next seven days while Chandra and Goenka have 21 days to respond to the market watchdog's allegations.