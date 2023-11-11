Zambia's $3 Billion bond revamp raises IMF concerns

The finance ministry said Zambia's formal creditors and the IMF voiced concerns about an agreement to restructure $3 billion in Eurobonds announced last month. The ministry stated on friday that the government and bondholders' steering committee are discussing these concerns. The Bloomberg index of developing and frontier market sovereign credit's poorest performers included Zambia's $1.25 billion of notes due 2027. Campaigners like UK-based debt justice say private bondholders received too good a deal, citing IMF and government creditors led by China and France.