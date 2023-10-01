Yudh Abhyas: Indian, US armies collaborate in joint tactical exercise held in Alaska

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
The Indian and US armies recently conducted a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas. The exercise involved field training drills and aims to exchange best practices, enhance interoperability, and strengthen the bond between the two armies.

