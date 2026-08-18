/Yuan builds a financial foothold in Africa

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 14:31 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 14:31 IST
China’s yuan is steadily expanding its influence across Africa, moving beyond trade settlements into banking, debt financing, investment, and even tax collection systems. As Beijing strengthens financial links with African economies, it is also building the infrastructure needed to support wider yuan adoption. The shift reflects growing efforts by several countries to diversify away from the U.S. dollar and deepen economic ties with China. Could the yuan emerge as Africa’s leading alternative currency for trade and finance?