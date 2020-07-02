Youngest member of Afghan negotiating team envisions a democratic Afghanistan

Khalid Noor, 25, is the youngest member of the Afghan Negotiating team that will sit with the Taliban in the near future to draw out the peace plan for Afghanistan. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Kabul, Khalid said, Taliban knows Afghanistan has changed but "We have to see if they really mean that during negotiations". He said, his "vision for his country is peaceful, independent and democratic Afghanistan". He also called India's role in the Afghan peace process a crucial one. A bit of trivia to know that Khalid's father Atta Muhammad Noor, a powerful Afghan politician had in 2016 took up the gun himself to protect the Indian consulate in Mazar E Sharif during a terror attack.