/YouGov poll: 47% of Britons want fewer or no Israeli migrants

A new YouGov poll reveals that British attitudes toward immigration have hardened significantly since 2016, with nearly half the country now wanting fewer or no Israeli migrants in the UK. The survey found 47% support restricting immigration from Israel, up eight points from 39% a decade ago, with Remain voters showing the sharpest shift. Interestingly, most Britons remain welcoming toward migrants from countries like Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Poland, showing the shift isn't uniform.