Yoshihide Suga to step down as Japan's prime minister

Sep 03, 2021, 02:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be stepping down by the end of this month, setting the stage for a new premier after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular COVID-19 response and rapidly dwindling public support.
