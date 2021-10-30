Yemen's civil war: 4 million people flee, 1.2 million internally displaced

Oct 30, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Over 4 million people have fled and about 1.2 million have been internally displaced so far in Yemen's civil war which began in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometres west of Marib.
