Yemen war 'back in full force', US envoy to UN calls for a ceasefire

Mar 17, 2021, 09.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Yemen war intensified amid an international and regional diplomatic push to end the conflict that began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Houthis. Yemen was devastated by the escalating conflict in 2015.
