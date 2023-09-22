Yemen Houthis flex military muscle in parade as Riyadh seeks ceasefire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
As they continue ceasefire talks with Riyadh, the Houthi movement in Yemen sent a message to their enemies in a coalition led by Saudi Arabia on Thursday by showcasing armed drones and ballistic missiles in a major military parade in Sanaa.

