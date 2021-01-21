Yara Shahidi: New season of 'Grown-ish' tackles current topics despite '19 shoot

Jan 21, 2021, 05.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The third season of 'Grown-ish' was filmed toward the end of 2019, and although social justice protests and the coronavirus disrupted much of the world, Yara Shahidi says the show's topics still hold up.
