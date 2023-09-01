Xi might skip G20 summit, FM Lavrov from Russia & Treasury secretary Yellen from US to attend

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
As the G20 Summit comes closer, here are the updates on who is attending and who is not. Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely skip the New Delhi G20 Summit. Li Qiang to attend from China. There is still no official confirmation from Beijing or New Delhi yet. G20 will have the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and he will be representing Russia and President Putin here. The latest leader to confirm her participation is US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will be making her fourth visit to India in 10 months.

