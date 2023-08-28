Xi Jinping's economic approach tested as China's stocks slide

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
China will struggle to attract foreign investors to its equities without more economic stimulation. Recently the officials have taken many steps to boost the mood in the world's second-largest stock market. They've advised financial institutions to purchase stocks firms to buy back shares and mutual funds to seize selling but the MSCI China index fell 1.3 percent.

