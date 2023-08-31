Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 summit in India: Report | Resolution of border issues remains elusive

Chinese president Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week. Quoting sources, news agency Reuters stated premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the summit. Chinese aggression has sparked clashes along the mostly rugged, mountainous border, known as the line of actual control. Amid Xi Jinping's irrational territorial ambitions, both sides have increasingly militarised their border policies and shown no indication of backing down. The situation on the border remains tense due to china's violation of norms. Beijing and New Delhi are hardening their positions on either side of the line of actual control. India is firm, peace and tranquility in border areas is essential. New Delhi says it is fully prepared and committed to protecting sovereignty and dignity. The G20 members represent around 85% cent of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.