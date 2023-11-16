Xi-Biden meet: Xi Jinping says 'China and US should not turn back on each other' | World DNA

The recent meeting between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of their relationship amid global challenges. Both leaders acknowledged the need for better coordination and discussed various issues, including trade, Beijing's relationship with Iran, human rights concerns, Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, and economic competition.