'X' allowing misinformation super-spreaders on its platform, as per report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
According to report, some super spreaders of misinformation who are verified 'X' premium users are sharing Elon Musk's ad revenue. The study was conducted by Newsguard.

