WTC Final 2023: India and Australia gear up for title clas

As India gear up to face Australia in the second World Test Championship (WTC) Final, starting June 7th at the Oval in London, Dravid addressed the media and said while winning will be the icing on the cake, the fans and supporters must cherish the journey in this cycle. India tasted tremendous success in the latest WTC Cycle (from 2021 to 2023), including beating some top teams like Australia at home and even drawing the away five-match series against England 2-2. Though they remained unbeaten at home in Tests, India’s only low point in this cycle came during the away Test series against South Africa in 2021/22, where despite winning the first game, they lost the three-match series 2-1.