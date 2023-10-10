Writers guild ratifies strike-ending contract with studios

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
The second-longest strike in the union's history has come to an end with the ratification of a three-year contract by the Writers Guild of America. In a vote that concluded on Monday, ninety-nine percent of union members supported the deal; according to the WGA, 8,435 of the 8,525 legitimate votes cast were "yes" votes, while 90 "no" votes (one percent) were cast. The new deal will go into effect on September 25, 2023, and run through May 1, 2026.

