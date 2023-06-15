Wrestlers' Protest in India: WFI Brij Bhushan faces slew of charges

Today, June 15th was the deadline given by the wrestlers in India who paused the demonstrations and gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police and the authorities have come through. The Delhi Police has officially filed a charge sheet against Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and as they promised, Brij Bhushan is facing charges of sexual harassment and stalking. Both of these are bailable offenses however a third charge of outraging the modesty of a woman has also been levied against him which is a non-bailable offense. The 1000-page report comes after six months of protests in the national capital.