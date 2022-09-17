World's fastest land animal Cheetah returns to India after 70 years

Published: Sep 17, 2022, 03:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Decades after extinction, the Cheetahs are welcome on Indian soil after 70 years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Cheetahs that were brought from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
