World's billionaires get richer by 3.9 trillion during pandemic

Jan 26, 2021, 10.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The thousandth richest people on the planet recouped their COVID-19 losses within just nine months, but it could take more than a decade for the world's poorest to recover, says a new Oxfam report released Monday.
