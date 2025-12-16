LOGIN
World's Most Visited Museum, Louvre Hit By Strikes During Peak Season

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 24:04 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 24:04 IST
The world’s most visited museum, the Louvre, has been hit by strikes during the peak tourist season, disrupting access for thousands of visitors. Staff walkouts and labor unrest have raised concerns over crowd management, working conditions, and the impact on France’s vital tourism sector. As Paris sees a surge in summer tourists, the strike highlights growing tensions between cultural institutions and workers, with potential ripple effects across Europe’s tourism industry.

