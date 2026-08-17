/World's largest electric plane flies on just $5 of electricity

Heart Aerospace just made aviation history. Its X1 demonstrator, the largest battery-electric aircraft ever flown, completed a 27-minute test flight over Plattsburgh, New York, reaching 1,100 feet, all powered by less than $5 worth of electricity. With a 106-foot wingspan and a takeoff weight over 25,000 pounds, the X1 is a full-scale precursor to Heart's production model, the 30-seat hybrid-electric ES-30, backed by $9.4 billion in orders from United Airlines, Air Canada, and JSX. The company is targeting commercial service by 2031, promising operating costs up to 40% lower than conventional regional aircraft.