World powers must 'wake up' on Iran nuke deal: Israel

Jun 21, 2021, 08:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, convening his first televised cabinet session since taking office last week, described Raisi's ascent as enabled by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rather than by a free and popular vote.
Read in App