Burkina Faso’s revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, was re-buried this month, eight years after his body was exhumed as part of an investigation. Sankara’s body, and those of the 12 people who died with him, were interred at the site of his assassination, which has since become a memorial for Sankara. However, some of his relatives attended the funeral, but his widow and children were absent. Here's a report from Ouagadougou.