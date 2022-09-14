World of Africa | Revisiting Queen's bond with Mandela

It was in South Africa, that the royals first stepped foot on the continent And on her 21st birthday in 1947, young princess Elizabeth, gave a speech in Capetown that set off her reign and mark her heiress journey to inherit the father "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service," she said In the years to follow, the queen returned to Africa and even created a special bond with Nelson Madiba Mandela...Here's a report from Kalden Ongmu.