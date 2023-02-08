World of Africa: Peace campaigns reverberate in Africa

The motto for the Pope’s trip to Africa was "all reconciled in christ," which many understood in the context of the political situation in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Pope’s messages during his visit were expected to change the reality in which local people live, and according to some experts, they did and just before the pontiff departed for Rome. An unusual development occurred in the Horn of Africa nation of Ethiopia, where the prime minister convened a meeting with the Tigray forces. So did the premier take a cue from his holiness and tried his luck at fostering peace and harmony?