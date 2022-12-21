World of Africa: Nigeria's alarming school drop-out rate

There has been a significant rise in the number of school dropouts in nigeria in the recent years. The number of those children who are denied access to education for no fault of theirs, keeps swelling each year. According to child rights activists and experts, this is worrisome, as these kids might end up in recruiting pools for terror outfits like the boko haram Here’s a report from lagos by our correspondent louisa olaniyi, on what’s preventing these kids from accessing basic education and the potential risks they face in the light of poverty and lack of education.