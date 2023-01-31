World Of Africa: Ngorongoro land feud

A new report has put the government of Tanzanian President Suluhu Hassan on the spot. The Oakland institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that the authorities forcefully confiscated some 5,880 cattle and 767 goats and sheep from the Maasai in November and December last year, and is demanding that owners pay heavy fines. Those failing to pay have their livestock auctioned and moved away. But why is this feud in the Serengeti taking so long to resolve? Let's find out in this World of Africa report.