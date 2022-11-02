World of Africa: Study: Aggressive breast cancer hits black women harder

A group of researchers have found a genetic link between people with African ancestry and an aggressive type of breast cancer. The triple-negative breast cancer or t-n-b-c, is a less common type of the disease but grows quickly, is more likely to spread, more likely to return, and has the worst survival outcome of all breast cancers. Governments across the continent are now in a rush to sensitize women and men on the importance of screening and early diagnosis, to curb the prevalence rate of the disease. Here is a report.