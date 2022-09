A generation before the gold coast became Ghana, a local photographer known as JK Bruce opened a small studio in the then-colonial capital Accra, where his family would become the De facto visual historians of a nation that had not yet been born. For 100 years, three generations of Bruce have painstakingly amassed the world's largest collection of 20th-century Ghanaian photographs under one roof. They believe their Deo Gratias photo studio is the oldest in West Africa.