World of Africa: Gambling addiction turns problematic

Continent-wide data on sports betting is not readily available, but snapshots from different countries show its growing popularity. Online gaming platforms have enjoyed recent growth, driven by the widening adoption of mobile payments and pandemic-era demand for digital entertainment. Much of the betting focuses on soccer games in europe. Critics warn that sports betting in africa is underpinned by widespread poverty, unemployment, and poor or non-existent regulation. However, the craze will not fade anytime soon. Our world of africa special report this week examines why the gambling euphoria has turned into a huge scourge in the continent.