World of Africa: Fears of Xenophobia loom in Africa

Imagine living in a country, where you feel unwanted, and always in constant fear of being mobbed or attacked. That is the story of thousands of African immigrants living and working in other countries within the continent. Statements like 'go home', ' you don't belong here', 'let go of our jobs' are quite common nowadays. Concerns are now growing that xenophobia could be creeping back to the continent and taking several countries hostage. But what really made xenophobia so prevalent in the continent? Let's find out in this report.