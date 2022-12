Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered grevy's zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife reserves during east Africa's worst drought in decades. The Kenya wildlife service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 grevy's zebras, and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Here's a report from Amboseli National Park.