World of Africa: Africa hit by climate change | Is the west failing Africa?
Africa's population is largely ill-insured against external shocks brought about by natural disasters, adverse climate, war and conflict. In reality, the continent continues to suffer immensely. The west or aid organisations pledging funds. However, where does all the money go? We believe it is time for Africans to get the answers to this pertinent question. Watch this special report and know why we insist, Africa must wake and stand up now.