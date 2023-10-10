World Mental Health Day: What wars mean to people's emotional health?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
According to the World Health Organization, the theme this year for World Mental Health Day is to improve knowledge raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone's mental health. As a universal human right, this becomes even more crucial for people living in constant conflict zones more so now as we are in the midst of two major Wars. One is on the edge of Europe between Russia and Ukraine which started in February last year and the latest is the Hamas and Israel conflict which began over the weekend.

