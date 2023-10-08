World leaders 'stand in solidarity' with Israel after Hamas attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
World leaders 'stand in solidarity' with Israel after Hamas attack. Iran, on the other hand, congratulated Palestinian fighters for launching the biggest attack. An adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Iran stands by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.

