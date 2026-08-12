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World Elephant day 2026: Tusker spotted at record 3,266 metres

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 18:16 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 18:16 IST
On World Elephant Day 2026, a remarkable sighting is drawing attention: an Asian elephant was spotted at an elevation of 3,266 metres, reportedly the highest elevation ever recorded for the species.

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