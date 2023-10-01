World Cup specialists Australia chase sixth title

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
No one can match Australia when it comes to World Cup Pedigree. The Australians are record five-time champions and enter the marquee event in India with a strong squad. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore expects Pat Cummins' side to once again be in the mix for the title. Whatmore broke down Australia's strengths and weaknesses in a discussion with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo on Wion World of Cricket.

