World Cup 2023: Is this India's greatest bowling attack in ODIs?

Hosts India are marching towards a third world title with South Africa brushed aside with ease in Kolkata. India's bowling unit once again strangled the opposition with Ravindra Jadeja the pick of the bowlers with a maiden five-wicket haul in World Cups. India have shown faith in five frontline bowlers after the injury to Hardik Pandya and it is time to ask the big question. Is this India's best bowling attack of all time? 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore thinks so.