Hosts India have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC ODI world cup following a demolition job of Sri Lanka. A trio of half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, followed by a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami helped India win the match by 302 runs. It was the men in blue's seventh win on the trot. WION’s Disha Shah was at the Wankhede Stadium and she brings you some reactions from the fans.