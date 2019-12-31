LIVE TV
World-class super large bridge opens to traffic in Guizhou
Dec 31, 2019, 03.55 PM(IST)
The super-large Pingtang Bridge over the Caodu Canyon in southwest China's Guizhou Province was completed on Monday and will be open to traffic on the first day of 2020.